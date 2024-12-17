Barrow Should Run for a Third Term… If He Wants.

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

President Adama Barrow’s series of recent announcements, all clarifying his intentions of a third term in office, have sparked debate across our political spectrum. During his 2016 campaign, Barrow promised to serve only one term if elected, a pledge that earned him significant support. Many of his supporters saw this as a commitment to break away from the country’s authoritarian past and bring in an era of accountable leadership. Yet soon afterwards, in 2021, Barrow announced his intention to seek re-election, attributing this sudden shift to the desire of his supporters for him to continue leading… This has expectedly led to questions. Is Barrow breaking his promise, or is he simply following the law, or more accurately, the expressed will of his people? The answer is not straightforward, but it is clear that, by the current legal framework also known as The Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, 1997, Barrow simply has every right to run for a third term.

Under The Gambia’s 1997 Constitution, which remains the law of the land, there are no explicit term limits for the presidency. The 2020 referendum that sought to introduce term limits was rejected, and as a result, the current constitutional framework does not prevent Barrow from seeking re-election. Whether we believe his decision aligns with his original pledge or think it may have always been part of his plan, that is a matter of opinion. What is clear is that the legal system does not stop him from running again.

The Gambia’s population was approximately 2,697,845 last year (2023). Regarding voter registration, the most recent available data is from the 2016 elections, with 962,157 registered voters representing about 61.58% of the population at the time. In the 2021 presidential election held on December 4, about 90% of registered voters in The Gambia cast their votes. This relatively high voter turnout shows that Gambians do care about the democratic process; however, the effectiveness of this participation is often times undermined by tribal sentiments where voters tend to prioritize tribal loyalty instead of focusing on progress as well as economic prosperity. This makes the election process less about progress and more about tribal feelings.

The failure to bring a ‘Draft New Constitution’ to the public for a referendum is an important point in this discussion. The Draft Constitution, which included a proposal for term limits for the presidency, was rejected by the National Assembly in September 2020. This rejection was largely due to opposition from several political parties and members of the National Assembly. The bill, however, was particularly controversial due to the infamous clause which proposed a two-term limit for the head of state – at the time, and still currently, Adama Barrow. A majority of Parliamentarians felt introducing a term limit would be overly restrictive. They argued that it didn’t reflect the political realities of the time. The document’s rejection by the Assembly is part of the democratic process, as it reflected the stance of certain political groups in the country who didn’t support term limits. In that sense, it can be argued that this rejection represented a portion of the country’s position against term limits.

However, one could also argue that the rejection of the Draft Constitution in the National Assembly deprived the Gambian public of the opportunity to express their will on the matter. If the document had passed through the Assembly, it would have been put to a referendum, where all Gambians would have had the chance to directly vote on it. The fact that this process was cut short in Parliament leaves one to wonder: Did the presidency foresee that the public might vote differently and thus use its influence to ensure the draft was killed in the National Assembly before it could even reach the public? If this is the case, it could be seen as a form of anti-democracy, where the will of the people was circumvented.

But is this situation the result of an undemocratic action, or is it a symptom of our failure as a society to hold our leaders, including National Assembly members and the President, accountable? Could this rejection signal a larger problem of political lethargy – or rather, a lack of meaningful participation in our political process?

For those who oppose Barrow’s third-term bid, simply objecting and calling for him to step down will not change the situation. The truth is, you cannot sit back and expect change without getting involved. If you want term limits – or any other kind of political reform – you must be active participants in the political process. It is not enough to simply oppose; you must work within the system to bring about the change you want.

Democratic processes provide avenues for change. Gambians must vote for National Assembly Members (NAMs) who support constitutional reforms, including term limits – if that is what we in fact want. These representatives hold the power to propose, debate, and vote on changes to the current Constitution. President Barrow, too, has a role in initiating reforms, but any changes must first be approved by the National Assembly and then put to a referendum where we the people can have our say. For those who want constitutional reform, it is important to vote for leaders who are committed to these issues and to actively participate in the democratic process.

Too often, political decisions are influenced by tribal loyalties instead of reality-based policies that truly affect everyday individuals, families, and the country at large. It is time Gambians look beyond tribalism and focus on the actions of our leaders. We must stop blindly following politicians and start holding them accountable for their actions. Leaders must be evaluated on their performance, not on their ethnicity.

If President Barrow chooses to run for a third term, he is within his legal rights. The key question for Gambians, however, is how much we are willing to engage in the political process to bring about the changes we want. Opposing Barrow’s decision without getting involved in the system will not lead to the reforms some people seek. To shape the future of The Gambia, citizens must take an active role in order to elect the right leaders, then hold them accountable for their promises. Politics is not something that happens to us. It is something we must actively engage in and influence. The power to create change lies within us, and it is time we exercise that power, fully.