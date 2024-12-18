41-Year-Old Germany-Based Gambian in Custody

- Advertisement -

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG), has arrested one Alieu Njie, a 41-year-old Germany-based Gambian on Tuesday at the Banjul International Airport for possession of prohibited drugs.

Njie who holds a Gambian passport and Germany permit was interrogated at the airport hall upon arrival from via SN Brussels 233.

“He was arrested with ten packs of ecstasy tablets amounting to Fourty Seven thousand and seventy-eight (47078) tablets of Ecstasy by DLEAG/JAITF officer at the arrival hall on the 17 December 2024,” DLEAG said.

Njie’s arrest is among the many cases of the agency continue to make from travelers using the airport to smuggle prohibited drugs from different countries.