Russian General Killed in Moscow Bombing; Ukraine Claims Responsibility

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

According to reporting by the Associated Press, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was killed in Moscow on Tuesday by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed Kirillov’s assistant. The incident came a day after the SBU filed criminal charges against him for allegedly directing the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine. Russia, which denies using chemical weapons, has labeled the attack as terrorism and pledged retaliation.

