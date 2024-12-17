KMC under Bensouda ‘was intimidating’ says former KMC CEO Martin

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

Sainabou Martin Sonko, the former chief executive officer of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) under Talib Ahmed Bensouda’s mayorship, has told the ongoing local government commission of inquiry that the environment at KMC was intimidating.

“The environment was intimidating. We were made to do things that we did not want to do,” she said.

Sonko told the commission that the KMC officials including the mayor used to remind her of Salama Njie, a former CEO of the KMC, who was removed through a council resolution.

“In fact, [what happened to her] was what happened to me,” Sonko said, adding that the reminders about Njie were done to intimidate her so that she would do things as it pleased them.

Sainabou testified regarding the procurement of 300 bags of rice by the council, a process that did not adhere to procurement rules.

Martin presented receipts that documented donations from various businesses, including banks and financial institutions, which supported the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) in its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Sainabou explained that Mayor Bensouda informed her that his brother, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Bensouda, had negotiated with Shyben A. Madi for the procurement of the 300 bags of rice, and this led to the KMC proceeding with the purchase.

“KMC made the payment from the donations received for the COVID-19 relief,” she said while admitting that “the procurement rules were disregarded”.

Lead Counsel Gomez reminded Sonko that the mayor’s family law firm had represented the KMC and ceased to do so only after his election in 2018 due to a conflict of interest. Subsequently, Senghore’s Law Practice assumed representation.

Sainabou responded: “The mayor informed me that Aziz was his personal lawyer.”

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez directed the witness’s attention to the Local Government Finance and Audit Act, which stipulates that donations constitute part of the council’s revenue.

Sonko admitted: “It did not follow due process, and the procurement officer queried the request for the purchase of the rice”.