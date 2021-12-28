‘It’s now time to unite’: Dr Ismaila Ceesay reacts amid Supreme Court throwing out UDP’s petition

CA leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay has insisted it is now time for Gambians to unite and build their nation, speaking amid the Supreme Court striking out UDP’s election dispute petition.

UDP will have another day to forget as the party has lost its last hope of getting anything out of the December 4 presidential election.

The party lost the election to President Adama Barrow but refused to accept the result and mounted a legal battle. But the Supreme Court has struck out the petition and has ordered UDP to pay D100,000.

Dr Ismaila Ceesay wrote Tuesday afternoon: “The Dec 4 election is lost and won. It’s now time to unite and build the nation. It’s now time to provide our people with the most basic of their needs.

“Jobs for young people, water for communities, quality education and healthcare etc. It’s time we build this country for the future.”

