‘We have not lost anything’: Darboe speaks as Supreme Court throws out his party’s petition

United Democratic Party leader Ousainou Darboe has reacted the Supreme Court’s decision to strike out his party’s election dispute petition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the UDP failed to comply with the rules of filing an election petition. The top court struck the petition out and placed a D100,000 compensation cost on UDP to be paid to President Barrow.

But Darboe said, in a message circulated by his supporters: “𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝. 𝐖𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐰𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤.

“𝐖𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐖𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.”

