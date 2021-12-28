The reason why UDP’s petition was thrown out and what one lawyer says

423
- Advertisement -

Opposition United Democratic Party’s petition against the 4 December presidential election has been thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The development came on Tuesday morning, with the justices of the top court also ordering UDP to pay D100,000 to President Barrow.

- Advertisement -

The justices held that UDP failed to comply with a rule around election petition, as argued in one motion by lawyers for President Adama Barrow.

UDP failed to comply with Rule 11 which says when filing an election petition, the petitioner must provide a notice of the presentation of a petition and of the nature of the proposed security accompanied by a copy of the petition. This also must be served by the petitioner on the respondent within five days after the presentation, exclusively of the day of presentation.

UDP leader Darboe dismissed the decision of the Supreme Court saying UDP did not lose because of the merit of the case. Instead he said the striking out the petition was done out of a technicality.

But one lawyer said: “The Petitioner was way off. With their years in practice, I am quite sure they were aware of this rule but took their chances. So the case lost even before it started. That explains the amount of court costs awarded to President Elect Barrow…a whopping GMD100K.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous article‘We have not lost anything’: Darboe speaks as Supreme Court throws out his party’s petition

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions