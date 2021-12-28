Foroyaa senior reporter dies

- Advertisement -

A senior reporter with Foroyaa newspaper Abdoulie Dibba has died, the newspaper confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, Foroyaa said Mr Dibba’s death was confirmed by his Family in the early hours of Tuesday 28th Dec 2021.

Foroyaa said: He died after battling with illness. He was indeed a voice for Farmers and the rural Gambia. His stories made so many impacts on the lives of Farmers and people in the rural Gambia. He was called the ‘Farmers Eye’.

“May Allah grant Him Janatul Firdaws.”

