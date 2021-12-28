‘Thank you Gambia’: President Barrow speaks as Supreme Court throws out UDP’s petition against him

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has thanked Gambians for their trust in him following the Supreme Court’s decision in throwing out UDP’s petition.

UDP sped off to court after rejecting the December 4 election result, accusing the president of bribing voters.

- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court however on Tuesday struck out the petition after finding UDP guilty of not filing its petition in line with the Elections Petition Rules. The party was also ordered to pay D100,000.

President Barrow tweeted: “I am pleased that Gambians have decided. Our democracy works, citizens can rely on our judiciary to lay their complaint and justice would be served. Thank you Gambia for your trust in me.”

- Advertisement -