‘UDP have been living on deception’: Seedy Njie reacts as Supreme Court throws out UDP’s petition

National People’s Party deputy spokesman Seedy Njie has reacted that UDP has been living on deception and fooling its people following the party’s Supreme Court misery.

UDP has lost its legal challenge to the election result after the Supreme Court threw out its petition Tuesday morning. The court held the party failed to abide by the rules of filing a petition.

Seedy Njie told reporters at the high court after their victory: “We knew the will of the Gambian people must be sustained. For us as a party, we know the United Democratic Party over the years have been living on deception, have been living fooling and hoodwinking their people and also by hypnotizing them.

“You see people who have no value to their party, who have no value to the country, who have no agenda and program for this country. What they wanted was to destroy people and we are never distracted.

“We are committed to serving this country and we committed to delivering the services as social contract that we have with the Gambian people.”

