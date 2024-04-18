Thursday, April 18, 2024

ITC, UNCDF awards over D20M in business grants to 18 women

By Hadram Hydara

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has awarded 18 women small business grants totalling $300,000 (D20,100,000), and within three months, these entrepreneurs have invested in new equipment, expanded their operations, and generated employment opportunities, ITC says.

The programme, which is run by ITC and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), allows entrepreneurs to receive business coaching as well as digital and financial literacy courses.

They were also equipped to utilize e-payment systems and the Afrijula e-commerce platform, enabling them to manage their finances while expanding their outreach and customer base.

CEO of Gambricks, Isatou Njie, speaking about the MSME grant financing, said: “The MSME grant financing not only provided us with financial assistance but also opened doors to networking opportunities, digitization, and strengthening of capacities.

“It has been a holistic support system that has empowered us to thrive in the competitive business.”

“The MSME grant financing and its operational mechanism was a game-changer for our women entrepreneurs.

“It enabled them to upgrade productive machines, expand business operations, and launch new product lines. We are grateful to the JSF program and EU for the support, which has inspired us to provide similar structured support to other MSMEs,” Kemo, the representative of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, said.

