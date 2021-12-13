‘It was as if someone died’: Momodou Sabally says it felt like someone died when President Barrow’s victory was announced but also says UDP leaders looking at evidence of ‘darkness’ in the election

UDP commando Momodou Sabally has said it was as if someone died when President Adama Barrow was declared winner of the 2021 presidential election.

Addressing UDP supporters in the Lie and Haddy Lowe WhatsApp forum, Mr Sabally said: “A lot of people are confused, silent and have not heard the party’s leaders speaking. But the leaders are looking into the issue carefully and we are not late. We still have days if we want to go to court to clear the somewhat dark and somewhat doubtful in the election.

“The incumbent said he has won. What they said was over 200,000 (votes). When that happened, it was as if someone died, from Kartong to Koina. So there is something dark in this and elections are very important.

“So if something is not right in it, we must clear it and it’s the Supreme Court that does it and that’s where we intend to go. And our party’s leaders and our lawyers are looking at the evidence. After that, you will head from the leaders of the party and will tell you what they will do. But call on all to remain calm and exercise restraint.”

