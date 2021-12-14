UDP goes to court today to challenge President Barrow’s victory

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party will today file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge President Adama Barrow’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

President Barrow stunned UDP in the December 4 poll with 53% of the votes to UDP’s only 27%. A clearly stunned Darboe rejected the result even before the final result was announced.

The party’s leaders have for the past days been silent regarding steps the party would take but officials have now confirmed they will turn to the Supreme Court.

Top executive member Yankuba Darboe said today: “The UDP’s grounds will challenge the fairness of that election in light of myriads of corrupt malpractices identified by evidence gathered by the party against the ruling NPP and the Independent Electoral Commission.”

