UDP goes to court today to challenge President Barrow’s victory

0
- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party will today file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge President Adama Barrow’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

President Barrow stunned UDP in the December 4 poll with 53% of the votes to UDP’s only 27%. A clearly stunned Darboe rejected the result even before the final result was announced.

- Advertisement -

The party’s leaders have for the past days been silent regarding steps the party would take but officials have now confirmed they will turn to the Supreme Court.

Top executive member Yankuba Darboe said today: “The UDP’s grounds will challenge the fairness of that election in light of myriads of corrupt malpractices identified by evidence gathered by the party against the ruling NPP and the Independent Electoral Commission.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous article‘It was as if someone died’: Momodou Sabally says it felt like someone died when President Barrow’s victory was announced but also says UDP leaders looking at evidence of ‘darkness’ in the election

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions