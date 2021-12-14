Mai Fatty announces fresh legal battle with IEC

Gambia Moral Congress leader Mai Ahmad Fatty has announced that his party is in the process of subjecting Independent Electoral Commission to contempt proceedings.

“We are now in the process of subjecting the IEC to contempt proceedings as well as a new civil suit against them,” Mr Fatty, a lawyer by training announced Tuesday.

GMC won a court battle days to the December 4 poll where the IEC was ordered to let the GMC’s candidate contest the election.

The IEC however did not process Mai Fatty’s nomination papers early enough for the GMC leader to be on the ballot.

