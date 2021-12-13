Election Outcome: Denial And The Extremist Victory Tendency

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

The never losing phenomenon

In his speech to Ugandans on “Commercialization of politics in Africa,” the globally acknowledged Kenyan lawyer, academic and pan-Africanist Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba (PLO Lumumba) said:

“In Africa, elections are either stolen or rigged. They are never lost or won. The reason for this is simple; politics in Africa is a cut-throat competition and not a competition of ideas. It is a competition for occupying a lucrative casino (political office) and everybody wants to be in control of that casino by all means possible.”

Rejecting election results with violent protests or instability is no more news in Africa. Some candidates perceive themselves as ‘too powerful, loved and popular’ to lose elections. If the purpose of contesting election is really to use political office to positively transform one’s locality or community, then why should someone make a society or nation unsafe to live in simply because election results do not favour him/her? Is it about wanting to serve or intending to amass wealth? This is where many people (including this writer) share the aforementioned opinion of PLO Lumumba.

Extremist victory tendency

Victory by all possible means is informed by what I call the ‘extremist victory tendency.’ This is a tendency that makes a politician intolerant to defeat, giving him/her emotional urge to reck havoc and make a country ungovernable simply because the polls disfavored him/her?

Patriotic and rational crowd-pulling politicians go into an election with the determination to win. However, because of the possibilities that characterize election outcomes, such politicians are also aware of the probability to lose. So, a reasonable candidate will outwardly display undoubtable confidence to win, but inwardly expects either victory or defeat. Therefore, when victory does not come, they accept the result, congratulate the victor and restrategize for the next election.

A candidate who only anticipate victory, in appearance and mind, may bring down the cloud and loom catastrophe at the expense of peace, stability and development.

Ramifications of not conceding defeat

Most often, the extremist victory tendency in many African nation, put businesses, offices and people in fear for months after elections. The fear instilled by non-acceptance of election outcome mostly affect socio-economic activities.

Few weeks to and after elections in Africa, tourists and potential investors hardly visit because of fear of instability and possible loss of lives, causing economic loss.

During such moments, parents are also worried about the safety of their children in school. Some parents even refuse sending their kids to school until there is a clear signal of normalcy that guarantees their safety in learning institutions.

Market women, workers and the general labour force in such times go about their normal business but are always apprehensive that hell can break loose at any time due to the seeming dissatisfaction of a defeated candidate.

The bigger picture

On the overriding importance of enhancing national security and development over the quest of winning an election, the United States author, businessman and politician Garry Johnson noted: “Regardless of who wins, an election should be a time for optimism and fresh approaches.” Similarly, the third prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi stated: “Winning or losing of the election is less important than strengthening the country.”

When the love for one’s nation occupies the zenith of the preferential scale, losing an election [validated by apolitical local and international stakeholders] is seen as normal and nothing else.

The politician and statesman goal

A politician’s patriotism or statesmanship is tested when his/her opponent is announced winner of an election endorsed by observers. Africans have witnessed politicians denying elections’ results when local and international observers, the media and other key stakeholders report very little or no anomalies. Mind you election is not perfect anywhere.

Losing candidates are sometimes prepared to destroy the future of their nations as a display of denial of defeat in the ballots. No wonder the American theologian and author James Freeman Clarke submitted: “A politician thinks of the next election, but a statesman thinks of the next generation.” Let statesmanship reign.