Balanta Community of The Gambia Congratulate President Barrow On His Election Victory

Following his landslide victory from the recently conducted presidential election the entire Balanta Community through Balusna Gijjaa Association and The Gambia Balanta Society, has extend to President-elect  Adama Barrow their warmest congratulations, describing his ‘unprecedented and well deserved landslide victory’ as a clear manifestation of the love, trust and confidence Gambians have for the president.

The congratulatory message is reproduced below verbatim

TO: PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

STATE HOUSE BANJUL, THE GAMBIA

DATE: 10th DECEMBER, 2021

THROUGH:    MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND LANDS

REF: CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT – ELECT BARROW

His Excellency President of the Republic of The Gambia,

Following your landslide victory from the recently conducted presidential election (4th December, 2021), the entire Balanta Community through Balusna Gijjaa Association and The Gambia Balanta Society, hereby extend to you their warmest congratulations for your re – election to the highest office of our dear nation.

His Excellency, this unprecedented and well – deserved landslide victory is a clear manifestation of the love, trust and confidence Gambians have for you. This presidential election was historic as it was the freest, fairest and most transparent elections in the anal of The Gambia, as has been clearly attested to by all International and Domestic observers. This is the true reflection and verdict of The Gambian people.

Therefore, Balusna Gijjaa Association and the entire Balanta Community, hereby reaffirm our commitment and unflinching support to you and your government towards the realization of your development agenda and political ambition in this country of ours. As a tribe, we know no betrayal, we know no opposition – hence give you the assurance that we will continue to rally behind you and journey with you through thick and light for the realization of your goals.

His Excellency, whilst we pray that Allah (SWT) grants you good health, wisdom and fortitude to steer the affairs of this nation, please accept the assurances of our highest solidarity and allegiance to your government for the peace, security and development of our dear nation.

Yours Sincerely

Yankuba Manneh,

PRESIDENT, BALUSNA GIJAA ASSOCIATION Tel: 3420933/2847265/9930418,

Email: [email protected]

