‘It’s fake news’: UDP says reports party filed election dispute case in court are untrue

United Democratic Party said Monday afternoon reports party has filed a case at the Supreme Court to challenge the 2021 presidential election result are fake news.

Reuters reported Monday aggrieved UDP has filed a case at the Supreme Court, quoting the party’s spokesman Almamy Taal.

But UDP said Monday afternoon: “It’s fake news! No case filed in court yet by the UDP in relation with the 2021 Presidential Elections.”

UDP has struggled to come to terms with the heavy defeat the party suffered in the hands of President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party in the December 4 presidential election.

