Is Today When Pep Realizes How Doomed He Really Is?

Manchester City’s season is falling apart. Last Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League only added to their struggles, with just one win in their last 10 games.

City currently sit 5th in the Premier League, nine points behind Liverpool. This afternoon, they face a challenging Manchester United side in the derby. Today could be the moment Pep Guardiola comes to terms with the reality that Manchester City’s title hopes are slipping away. Or, will he manage to turn things around and break their bad luck?

Guardiola has pointed to the congested fixture schedule as a key factor in his team’s struggles, stating during a press conference on December 13, “This calendar has more games than ever, and we have more injuries than ever.”