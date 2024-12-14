Why Barthélémy Dias Was Dismissed as Mayor of Dakar

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Barthélémy Dias has been officially removed from his position as the Mayor of Dakar following a decision by the Prefect of Dakar (the administrative head responsible for overseeing the city’s governance). The removal is based on legal provisions in Senegal’s Electoral Code, which outlines the eligibility requirements for public officials.

Dias was convicted in 2017 for his involvement in the 2011 killing of Ndiaga Diouf, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. However, he served only six months before appealing the conviction. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction, confirming that it made him ineligible to hold public office. According to Senegal’s Electoral Code, anyone convicted of serious crimes, like manslaughter, can be removed from public office.

The Prefect of Dakar initiated the legal process to remove Dias from his post as mayor, citing his conviction as the legal grounds. While Dias has consistently argued that the conviction was politically motivated, the legal process followed the rules outlined in the Electoral Code.

The situation took a dramatic turn when police arrived at the Dakar Town Hall while Dias was addressing journalists and removed him from office. His dismissal has sparked debates, with many questioning whether the move was politically driven or a legitimate application of the law.