“I will never allow my son to enter politics,” President Barrow says.

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Speaking at a party congress in Jarra Soma, Lower River Region, Gambian President Adama Barrow addressed rumors about his son’s potential political career. “People are misinterpreting my statements, claiming that I want my son, Baba Barrow, to become President. I would never allow him to enter politics,” President Barrow clarified today.

- Advertisement -

The President, who leads the National People’s Party (NPP), explained that while he wants the next President to come from his party, he does not envision his family continuing in the role. “I understand what politics entails. People only see the external side, but there is so much more beneath the surface,” he said.

The 59-year-old leader reflected on his own journey to the presidency, stating, “I never wanted to be President in the first place, but it’s what Allah has destined for me.” He emphasized the importance of unity and patience for national development, adding, “In life, we cannot achieve anything unless it is destined by Allah.”