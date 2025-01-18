Barrow Condemns Essa Faal’s “Donkey Cart” Comments, Calls for Unity

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow has responded to criticism from Essa Faal, leader of the Turn Around Movement and prominent Gambian international lawyer, who recently described one of the president’s advisers as a former “donkey cart driver.” During an ongoing party congress in Jarra Soma, the Gambian leader condemned these remarks as “ignorance,” stating that such comments “belittle others.”

Drawing from his own experience, President Barrow explained that many Gambians, especially those from rural areas, have used donkey carts for transportation. “When I was young, I used to ride a donkey cart. Back then, it was a luxury,” he recalled.

The President also addressed the broader impact of divisive rhetoric, particularly on social media. “Avoid social media; its destructive effects are severe. It is ruining people. Let’s unite and work for the development of our country,” he urged his supporters.

Barrow emphasized the responsibility of leadership, stating, “We are the leaders today, and we must embrace that responsibility.” He concluded by reminding citizens that The Gambia belongs to everyone, noting that “Some parties have been vying for this position for decades but have yet to succeed.”