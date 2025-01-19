Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Offers Fragile Hope Amid Gaza’s Destruction

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has taken effect after a three-hour delay, during which Israeli attacks killed 19 Palestinians.

- Advertisement -

The agreement includes a prisoner exchange, with Hamas set to release three Israeli captives and Israel agreeing to free approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners, primarily minors and women. Humanitarian aid has started entering Gaza, offering some relief to the displaced population after 15 months of conflict.

Mediated by Qatar and supported by international efforts, the ceasefire has raised cautious hope for peace and reconciliation.

This follows devastating impacts, with over 47,500 Palestinians reported killed as of January 2025, studies suggesting the death toll may exceed 64,000, and indirect causes such as starvation contributing to an additional 62,000 deaths. More than 60% of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed, leaving nearly all of its 2.3 million residents homeless and over 60,000 injured (Al Jazeera).