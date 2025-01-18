PPP Congress Results Delayed Amid Constitutional Challenges

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is currently addressing petitions filed with its Electoral Commission following the National Extraordinary Congress held December 21, 2024, at KG5 Ground in Banjul. Secretary General and Party Leader Kebba E. Jallow announced that the electoral process remains ongoing due to allegations of constitutional violations by some candidates.

- Advertisement -

“The petitions have temporarily delayed the official handing-over process to allow the Commission sufficient time to review and resolve the stated irregularities and resolve the dispute,” Jallow stated in his address to party members and the public.

Despite the challenges, Jallow praised the peaceful nature of the campaign period and expressed gratitude to the party’s various organizational bodies. “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all candidates for conducting a peaceful and orderly campaign,” he said, specifically acknowledging the contributions of the Central and National Executive Committees, the Congress and Local Organizing Committee, and party members both domestic and international.

Jallow emphasized the party’s capability to handle internal disputes, stating, “The People’s Progressive Party has a robust internal dispute resolution mechanism in place to address such matters.” He expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission’s ability to address the concerns with “fairness and transparency.”

As the process continues, the Secretary General called for unity and patience among party members. “Let us remain steadfast in upholding the values of unity, discipline, and respect for due process, which form the cornerstone of our great party,” he urged.

- Advertisement -

The PPP Electoral Commission, which is constitutionally mandated to oversee congress processes and dispute resolution, is expected to communicate its findings regarding the petitions in due course.