President Barrow, Party Executives, and Senior Government Officials Gather for NPP Congress

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Hundreds of supporters, well-wishers, senior government officials, and party executives of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) have gathered today, January 18, in Jara Soma for the party’s biennial congress.

President Adama Barrow has arrived at the much-anticipated event, which aims to review the party’s activities over the past two years, addressing challenges, highlighting achievements, outlining future plans, and electing a new executive to lead the party into the 2026 presidential election. His arrival was met with cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.