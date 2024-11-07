“I Lost D2.7 Million from Empowering Women Entrepreneurs” – Njie Charakh

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Renowned business entrepreneur Moth Sarr known as Njie Charakh, the founder and CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, has disclosed that he lost more than two million seven hundred fifty thousand (D2.750) dalasis while empowering young entrepreneurs.

He made this statement during the inauguration of his new store in Serrekunda (Njie Charakh World Market 2), which is quickly becoming a popular shopping destination for many.

Njie hails from Galleh Manda in the Central River Region of the country. Like many others, he left his village and moved to the city in search of better opportunities.

This pursuit of success took him to Senegal, where he engaged in various domestic jobs to earn a living.

After several years in Senegal with minimal progress, Njie mentioned that he was compelled to return home by his mother.

Upon returning to The Gambia, Njie started anew and eventually established a business that is now gaining traction.

At the event, Njie captivated the audience as he shared his journey from being a poor village boy to a successful entrepreneur.

“I came from a poor family where we struggled for everything,” he stated, adding that his determination has helped him excel in business.

“When I began mentoring young entrepreneurs, especially women and girls, I lost over D2.7 million. I also intended to build my house, but I ended up selling the blocks instead.”

“I started an entrepreneurial school in Foni, and raising the funds to ensure the students received all the necessary materials was a challenge.”

He noted that a significant reason many people fail in business is their lack of courage to take risks.

“Business is fundamentally about risks, especially if you aim to mentor others and create opportunities for them.”

“I set up businesses for some women, but they ultimately failed, and these funds were loans I had taken.

It’s tough, but I can’t give up. Most of them are successful today, and that brings me joy,” he remarked.

Several speakers at the event praised Njie for his leadership in assisting young entrepreneurs to overcome challenges.

Musa Cham, the National Assembly Member for Serrekunda, characterized Njie’s journey as an inspiring tale that could benefit many if they follow suit.

“Nothing good comes easily, and Njie is a champion. What he can achieve, many with financial resources cannot replicate. These are the kinds of individuals every country needs,” he stated.

Momodou Cham, also known as Mc Cham Jr., Business and Tailoring Councilor at the Kanifing Municipal Council, representing the Mayor, emphasized that Njie’s entrepreneurial spirit aligns with the council’s agenda and reiterated their commitment to collaborate with him.

Cham also urged young entrepreneurs to take their ventures seriously to reap the rewards.