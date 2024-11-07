Dr. Ceesay Alleges Madi Jobarteh Suffers from “Dual Syndrome of Idleness and Bitterness” While Jobarteh Questions His Academic Credentials

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a recent exchange on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information, publicly criticized prominent activist Madi Jobarteh, suggesting that the latter suffers from what he termed a “dual syndrome” — a mix of idleness and bitterness. This remark has ignited a firestorm of debate, with Jobarteh swiftly responding by questioning the validity of Ceesay’s academic credentials.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Ceesay alleged that Madi Jobarteh is hiding behind activism to push a political agenda, stating that he should enter the political arena rather than using activism to pursue his goals.

“We know Madi; he is political. He is in that dual syndrome of bitterness and idleness, which is why he just sits and writes every day. Now, after this, he can go and write a big page, see it, and attack me again. I don’t care,” Dr. Ceesay asserted.

In response to Dr. Ceesay’s remarks, Madi Jobarteh did not hold back. He countered with pointed questions aimed at the Minister’s credentials, particularly his PhD. “Listening to the quality of this man’s arguments makes one wonder if the PhD degree he claims to possess is real, especially when you consider what Martin Luther King Jr. said about the purpose of education. The function of education is to teach one to think intensely and to think critically — intelligence plus character is the goal of education, according to Martin Luther King. Clearly, the rantings of Ismaila Ceesay not only show that the man lacks both intelligence and character, but also that he is a man under pressure from myself and Alagie Barrow,” he responded.

The outspoken activist stressed that the debate with Dr. Ceesay would continue unabated as long as the Minister remains on a path of defense and dishonesty, serving his selfish interests at the detriment of the nation.

- Advertisement -

“As typical of dishonest people in power, they are notorious for trying to divert attention by defaming, misrepresenting, and caricaturing individuals who demand transparency and hold them accountable. The role that people like Alagie Saidy Barrow, Pa Samba Jow, and many others, including myself, play in this society is to ensure full transparency and accountability of the government to the people of The Gambia,” he responded.

The prominent activist emphasized that the battle would continue as long as Dr. Ceesay pursues his selfish interests at the cost of the nation.

“Unable to defend the corruption and incompetence of this government, Ismaila therefore chose to target voices of transparency and accountability to discredit and silence us. He is not the first minister to do this, and he will not be the last. His insults and rantings, intended to demonize and discredit me, only expose his dishonesty and betrayal of the people of The Gambia. But Ismaila cannot silence me or anyone, for we are determined to uphold and defend the Constitution in the exercise of our civil and political rights to speak up and participate in the scrutiny of the government and its officials like him,” Jobarteh concluded.

In a nation where civic engagement is crucial for progress, the friction between government officials and activists speaks to a larger struggle for constructive dialogue. In the wake of this back-and-forth, it becomes clear that both figures hold significant roles in shaping public opinion and discourse in The Gambia. Their ongoing dialogue presents an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the nature of criticism and the importance of accountability in leadership. As the nation moves forward, it will be essential to foster environments where discussions are constructive and focused on collaborative solutions, rather than personal grievances.