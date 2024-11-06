Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Trump’s Victory Defies Polling Predictions, Raising Questions on Media and Partisan Bias

19
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the 2024 presidential election has raised questions about the reliability and potential biases of polling and media coverage.

CNN cited data from the recent ‘swing state’ Iowa Poll showing a tight race, with some results even indicating a slight lead for Kamala Harris, which gave many the impression that the race was neck-and-neck. National polling averages further suggested a slight edge for Harris, adding to the perception of a competitive contest.

- Advertisement -

However, unexpected voter turnout and last-minute shifts among undecided voters contributed to a significant divergence between poll predictions and the final outcome. As of now, Trump is leading the popular vote by approximately 5 million votes, with results still being counted.

This discrepancy might also highlight concerns about whether polling organizations or media coverage might reflect partisan preferences, ultimately influencing public expectations.

Previous article
Safeguarding the National Interest: Transparency at a Crossroads for FAR Ltd. and PetroNor—Governance and Accountability in The Gambia’s Oil and Gas Sector

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions