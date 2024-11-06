Trump’s Victory Defies Polling Predictions, Raising Questions on Media and Partisan Bias

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the 2024 presidential election has raised questions about the reliability and potential biases of polling and media coverage.

CNN cited data from the recent ‘swing state’ Iowa Poll showing a tight race, with some results even indicating a slight lead for Kamala Harris, which gave many the impression that the race was neck-and-neck. National polling averages further suggested a slight edge for Harris, adding to the perception of a competitive contest.

However, unexpected voter turnout and last-minute shifts among undecided voters contributed to a significant divergence between poll predictions and the final outcome. As of now, Trump is leading the popular vote by approximately 5 million votes, with results still being counted.

This discrepancy might also highlight concerns about whether polling organizations or media coverage might reflect partisan preferences, ultimately influencing public expectations.