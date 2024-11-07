Congratulations to Brikama Bilbar – Champions of Lower Fulladu’s Tournament Against Gender-Based Violence!

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

To foster violence-free communities, the Network Against Gender-Based Violence, in collaboration with Hon. Gibbi Mballow, National Assembly member for Lower Fulladu, and with funding from UNFPA, recently organized a football tournament featuring ten local teams. The event aimed to unite young people while raising awareness about gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.

- Advertisement -

With the theme “Kicking Away Gender-Based Violence,” the initiative highlighted the powerful role of sports in promoting peace and solidarity among youth. Hon. Gibbi Mballow expressed pride in the tournament’s impact, urging players to become advocates for women’s rights within their communities. He commended the Network’s ongoing efforts in women’s empowerment, saying, “This partnership shows our commitment to ensuring the safety of women and children in our country.” Emphasizing that men are key allies in addressing gender-based violence, Mballow noted plans to support future female tournaments, viewing sports as a valuable platform for community sensitization and peacebuilding.

Awa Gassama, Finance Officer for the Network Against Gender-Based Violence, emphasized the tournament’s purpose in working toward a future free of violence against women and girls. She praised Hon. Mballow’s support, describing him as a dedicated advocate for women’s rights in the community.

Yankuba Sanneh, chairman of the Saruja Youth Support Committee, added that the event aimed to foster unity among youth in Lower Fulladu, believing that this unity can serve as a strong foundation for safer, more peaceful communities.

In an exciting finish, Brikama Bilbar emerged as champions and received a D35,000 cash prize along with a trophy and medals. The runners-up were awarded D25,000, medals, and a trophy. The tournament also recognized individual achievements: the best goalkeeper received D2,000 and a trophy, while the best player took home a trophy and D2,000. Additionally, the third-place team was awarded D10,000, and the most disciplined team earned D5,000. Medals were awarded to both champions and runners-up, and the best coach was recognized with a D2,000 prize.

- Advertisement -

As the tournament came to an end, its message of peace, respect, and equality was clear. This partnership between the Network Against Gender-Based Violence, Hon. Gibbi Mballow, and UNFPA set a powerful example, showing how sports can be an effective tool in the fight for gender equality and against violence, paving the way for a safer future in every community.