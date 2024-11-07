GAP Urges NAWEC to Take Immediate Action on Water Crisis in Bundung, Brikama, and Greater Banjul

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has issued an urgent appeal to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) to address the ongoing water shortages affecting Bundung, Brikama, and various areas across the Greater Banjul region. Citing severe impacts on daily life, GAP highlighted the intense strain placed on women and children, who are forced to endure long queues, often at night, to secure clean water for essential needs.

In a statement, GAP’s Secretary General, Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, described the situation as “unacceptable” and urged NAWEC to take decisive action to restore consistent water access for the affected communities. “This crisis goes beyond mere inconvenience; it touches the health, safety, and dignity of our people,” Batchilly said, underscoring the toll on households, particularly on women who shoulder the daily burden of securing water for their families.

GAP’s appeal called for immediate planning and implementation of sustainable solutions to relieve affected communities and uphold access to clean water as a basic human right. Batchilly assured NAWEC of GAP’s continued advocacy for citizens’ rights to reliable water access, urging the utility provider to prioritize the urgent needs of the people.