Health Concerns Rise as Harmattan Season Begins in Gambia 

By Dawda Baldeh

The Harmattan season in The Gambia has raised concerns about the health risks associated with the dust storms it brings.

Health experts have warned that there is a potential for the spread of airborne diseases during this time and have urged the public to take preventive measures.

Residents, including Malick Jobe from Kololi, have highlighted the importance of wearing face masks to protect against these airborne diseases, particularly as the dust clouds reduce air quality.

“Our country is very dusty, and we must expect this during the harmattan…,” he said

Other individuals, like Mariam Ceesay from Sanchaba, echoed the same sentiment, advising people to stay indoors if possible, during this period.

“I can’t go out without wearing a face mask at this time to ensure my safety,” she said.

Victor, a Nigerian national, also highlighted the significance of taking health precautions, reminding people that neglecting minor risks could have serious consequences in the future.

“We cannot neglect wearing face masks. It will prevent us from a lot of harm the dust could cause,” he explained.

Some locals attribute the severity of the dust problem to the country’s underdeveloped infrastructure, with areas like Sanchaba, where road construction is ongoing, seeing heightened dust levels.

Musa Touray, another resident, expressed frustration over the constant dust, especially in Sanchaba areas which are badly affected by the Harmattan winds.

Overall, the widespread concern reflects the challenges posed by the seasonal dust and the ongoing need for better infrastructure and public health measures to mitigate its impact.

The Fatu Network will publish a separate article featuring health experts to talk in-depth about the health risks associated with the Harmattan season.