Thursday, December 19, 2024

Major Ecstasy Seizure at Banjul Airport: 47,078 Pills Found

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Alieu Njie, a 41-year-old man, was arrested at Banjul International Airport on Tuesday, December 17, after being caught with 47,078 ecstasy tablets.

The seizure, one of the largest at the airport, was made by the Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) and airport security officers. Njie, a Gambian passport holder with a German residence permit, arrived on an SN Brussels flight from Belgium and is now in custody as investigations continue.

In a country with a population of 2.6 million, this equates to one pill for approximately every 55 people, highlighting the scale of the seizure.

Photo: Ousman Saidykhan, DLEAG Public Relations Officer.

