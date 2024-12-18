Russia’s Free mRNA Cancer Vaccine by 2025

Russia has developed a groundbreaking mRNA cancer vaccine, set to be released free of charge by 2025, with pre-clinical trials showing it suppresses tumor growth and metastases (the spread of cancer to other parts of the body).

According to TASS (a major Russian state-owned news agency), which reported on this, AI technology will allow personalized vaccines to be tailored within an hour, marking a major milestone in cancer treatment with global implications for saving lives.