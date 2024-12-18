48-Hour Deadline: BCC Orders Removal of Vehicles, Materials from Roadways

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Banjul City Council (BCC) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the immediate removal of all vehicles and building materials from the roadways in the city.

- Advertisement -

In a statement obtained by The Fatu Network, the BCC announced that it will be conducting an operation to remove all illegal vehicle parking in Banjul.

“BCC wishes to inform the General Public, particularly vehicle owners and individuals who left unattended rubble, sand, and other construction materials of this important information,” the statement said.

“A 48-hour ultimatum is hereby issued for immediate removal of all vehicles parked on the roadways and any impediments obstructing pedestrians and road users,” the statement added.

The Council reiterated its commitment to maintaining clear and accessible roadways for all road users and the cooperation of the General Public is highly solicited.

- Advertisement -

“Any individual who has left sand, rubble, or any other construction materials on the street is hereby urged to respect this directive within two days effective from the date of publication of the press release,” BCC said.

Furthermore, BCC stressed that any non-compliance to this directive will lead to the enforcement of the law and regulations.

“This may include the towing of vehicles and potential penalty fee for obstructing public roadways,” according to the BCC statement.

The council said the primary goal of this important exercise is geared towards keeping the City of Banjul clean.