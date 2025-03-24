“Haddy Conteh Bojang Is Not a Familiar Face” – UDP Dismisses NPP’s Defection Claims

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has dismissed the ruling National People’s Party’s (NPP) claims of a significant political shift in the West Coast Region, following the reported defection of two UDP supporters.

On Saturday, March 22, NPP presidential adviser Momodou Sabally announced that “more than 70 UDP supporters” had joined the ruling party in Rumba Village. He further stated that “top UDP grassroots mobilizer Haddy Conteh Bojang of Brufut” had also defected, citing President Barrow’s development efforts. “Haddy cited the transformational Brufut roads project as one of the reasons she has decided to join President Barrow’s party,” Sabally wrote.

However, in a statement sent to The Fatu Network on Monday, March 24, UDP West Coast Regional Treasurer Sirimang Kuyateh refuted Sabally’s claims, calling them false and misleading. “The claim that Haddy Conteh Bojang is a strong grassroots mobilizer for the UDP is false and lacks merit,” Kuyateh stated. He added that “Haddy Conteh Bojang is not a familiar face within the party and has never actively participated in UDP events as a top member.”

Kuyateh also dismissed the role of Sabally in the defection, stating, “Political opportunist Momodou Sabally, known for his obnoxious statements, lies, and dependence on political donations, has no moral standing to convince or mobilize any sound-minded individual to join the failing NPP.”

Regarding Fatty Borehole of Rumba, another alleged defector, UDP clarified that he had withdrawn from active politics after being dismissed as chairman in 2023. “His decision to join any party of his choice is respected, but it bears no negative impact on the UDP,” Kuyateh noted.

The UDP reiterated that the West Coast Region remains its stronghold, adding, “The people have lost trust in the NPP due to its bad governance, political deception, divisive rhetoric, and tribal sentiments.”