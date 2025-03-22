BREAKING: Armed Robbery in Ballanghar – One Suspect Shot Dead

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following our earlier report on the armed robbery in Ballanghar, additional details have emerged about the incident, which is said to be the first of its kind in the village in years.

- Advertisement -

The attack took place at a Mauritanian-owned shop during the breaking of the fast at sundown. According to our source, while sipping his tea, he and other community members suddenly heard a gunshot. By the time they arrived at the scene, one of the suspected robbers had already been shot dead by an unidentified individual. Another suspect fled, while at least one was later captured by the military.

Security forces, including the police, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the military, quickly arrived from nearby Farafenni to take control of the situation. The Ballanghar health post also dispatched an ambulance to retrieve the deceased suspect.

During the attack, one of the shopkeepers sustained a head injury, reportedly inflicted by a machete. The injury is said to be non-life-threatening. Additionally, one of the shopkeepers claimed to have recognized one of the suspects who escaped.

Investigations are ongoing, and The Fatu Network will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. A photo received by The Fatu Network shows the deceased suspect, but it has been blurred due to its sensitive nature.