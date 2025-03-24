MCA Confirms Closure of Opticalia Senegambia Branch After Investigators Discover “Unlicensed Eyedrops”

- Advertisement -

…Authorities to Impose Fine or Pursue Legal Action…

By: Dawda Baldeh

Dr. Essa Marena, the Executive Director of the Medicines Control Agency (MCA), has confirmed the temporary closure of Opticalia’s branch in Senegambia after the discovery of “unlicensed eye-drop bottles” that were imported and used “without MCA’s approval.” This comes amidst serious accusations that the unlicensed drugs, in question, have caused eye issues for Opticalia’s customers. In response to these allegations, The Fatu Network contacted Dr. Marena, who confirmed that unlicensed and unauthorized eye-drop bottles were found at Opticalia, leading to the temporary shutdown. “During a routine inspection, our investigators discovered drugs at Opticalia that are neither approved nor licensed by the MCA for importation, as required by law,” he explained, noting that the agency is unsure how the drugs were obtained.

Dr. Marena further emphasized that the MCA will ensure Opticalia complies with the necessary legal requirements. Addressing concerns about the alleged eye issues caused by these drugs, he clarified that the agency has not yet received any complaints of this nature. He also encouraged clients who experience any eye problems after receiving care at Opticalia or any other clinic to report them to the MCA. “We have seized the products, and we will impose regulatory sanctions as necessary,” he stressed.

When asked about potential sanctions for Opticalia’s actions, Dr. Marena explained: “There are two options: 1. If they voluntarily acknowledge their violation of the law, they will write to the MCA to provide an explanation. 2. In this case, the MCA will decide whether to approve the explanation or impose an administrative fine.” Dr. Marena further clarified that the law already allows for administrative fines in such cases. He added that even if Opticalia accepts responsibility, if the MCA does not approve their explanation, the agency will proceed with either an administrative fine or prosecution. He revealed that, following the closure, a case was filed with the Senegambia police. However, he noted that no decision has been made yet regarding whether to impose a fine or pursue prosecution, as the MCA is awaiting Opticalia’s acceptance of liability. “Once we receive their acceptance of liability, our legal team will review it and advise on the next steps,” he concluded.