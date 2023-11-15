Wednesday, November 15, 2023

GTSC signs MoU with Dakar Dem Dikk to ease cross-border movement

By: Alieu Jallow

The Gambia Transport Service Cooperation has signed a memorandum of understanding with a leading Senegalese transport company, Dakar Dem Dikk, to ease the cross-border movement of people and goods, in line with the ECOWAS protocol of free movement of people, goods, and services.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen bilateral ties, foster regional cooperation, and ease the cross-border movement of people and goods, in line with the ECOWAS protocol of free movement of people, goods, and services.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Vice President of The Gambia, Momodou BS Jallow, the Senegalese Prime Minister, and other foreign dignitaries in Dakar during the Gambia Day event organized by the Gambia’s High Ambassador to Senegal.

The General Manager of GTSC, Seedy Kanyi, spoke during a press briefing held in Kanifing. He explained that the MOU would lead to the expansion of services along the Banjul-Dakar corridor. The services would now be doubled from two buses per day direction to four per day per direction.

“This will be four buses from Banjul and four buses from Dakar daily at different times. This is a result of high demand on that corridor so at the moment if you don’t book two or three days before your departure most likely you will not get a seat but with this expansion, you are assured of the availability of seats just a few hours before your departure,’’ Kanyi said.

The first two weeks at the UTG Faraba campus saw students stranded after lectures which sparked loud social media cries among students, Mr Kanyi outlined they were challenged to provide adequate services, but they had quickly devised means to address the increasing demand to ensure students attend classes on time.

“GTSC dedicated 20 new buses to the UTG Faraba campus, and the ministry of education has done a lot by subsiding the students’ fares where every student will be required to pay D20, and the rest is taken care of by the ministry, and I don’t think any students will see as exorbitant as its affordable’’.

As part of the MOU, the two transport giants will exchange expertise, study tours and spare parts.

