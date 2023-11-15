Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Ghana Demands Reparations from Western Countries that Benefited from the Transatlantic Slavery Trade

106
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is urging African leaders to unite in demanding reparations for transatlantic slavery and damages from the colonial era.

- Advertisement -

While some Western leaders acknowledge historical wrongs, the concept of financial reparations for the slave trade remains unclear.

“No amount of money can restore the damage caused by the transatlantic slave trade and its consequences. However, this is a matter that the world must confront and can no longer ignore,” Akufo-Addo said at a reparations conference with African leaders in Accra.

Akufo-Addo also emphasized the need for formal apologies from European nations involved. He called for African and Caribbean collaboration in advancing this “valid demand for justice.”

The debate over reparations is ongoing, but the return of stolen treasures and artifacts is progressing, with Nigeria repatriating looted items from the Kingdom of Benin. These restoration efforts reflect a growing acknowledgment of historical injustices.

Previous article
GTSC signs MoU with Dakar Dem Dikk to ease cross-border movement
Next article
“Bad Music Is Dangerous”: D. Jobz Blasts Artist Fula Gangster Over Sex Music Video Lyrics, Calls for His Arrest

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions