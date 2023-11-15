“Bad Music Is Dangerous”: D. Jobz Blasts Artist Fula Gangster Over Sex Music Video Lyrics, Calls for His Arrest

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the wake of the release of a trending sex music video by Fula Gangster, featuring a girl who goes by the stage name Star Girl, both rising artists have faced widespread criticism on social media. Many argue that such music is unnecessary in the country.



The video’s lyrics have sparked controversy, with some supporters claiming the artists haven’t done anything wrong, while the majority condemns the type of music they have produced.

Reacting to the viral video, Dembo Jobarteh, also known as D. Jobz, the Baddest Manager and Music Business Consultant, has condemned the artists. He has called on the Gambia Music Union and the police to take necessary action, even if it means arresting the artists. He described their song as a gross disrespect to sector players, the arts sector, and the country at large.

This recent music video collaboration is the first time these rising stars have worked together, but it’s not the first time Fula Gangster has released such controversial songs. Last year, he released a song titled “Chago,” meaning “Prostitute,” which was widely condemned despite acknowledging the artist’s talent.

Among those who condemned Fula Gangster last year was D. Jobz, who stated, “Fula Gangster needs to be stopped by relevant authorities (particularly the police), so that all his toxic crafts can be withheld from public use, and drastic measures taken against him and others like him.”



D. Jobz finds Fula Gangster’s recent music video with the upcoming star, Star Girl, obnoxious and potentially sacrilegious in a cultured society. He believes that the artist’s style, borrowed from a foreign land, is not fitting for The Gambia.

He expressed disappointment in the Music Union (MUSIGAM) for not taking proactive measures against the dangerous artist. D. Jobz insists that bad music is as dangerous as an intercontinental ballistic launcher, influencing children to mimic it without understanding its harmful nature.

To address this issue, D. Jobz suggests that society’s artists should be fair to their fans and consider the impact on children. He referenced Michael Jackson’s songs like “Heal the World” and “Thriller” as examples of impactful music with positive messages, urging artists like Fula Gangster to emulate such figures instead of promoting sexuality.

D. Jobz concluded by emphasizing the potential impending doom caused by bad music, especially the kind Fula Gangster produces, unless it is addressed and contained.