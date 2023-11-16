Friday, November 17, 2023

‘This is our time’: Tom hopeful of WC qualification as The Gambia faces Burundi

227
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ahead of his team’s crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier game against Burundi today, The Gambia national team’s coach, Tom Sainfeit, has expressed confidence in the country’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, saying ‘this is our time’.

- Advertisement -

He firmly believes that it is The Gambia’s turn to qualify for the World Cup qualifications and his squad has the potential to achieve positive results at higher levels.

Speaking to The Gambia Football Federation’s media ahead of the game, the Belgian tactician said that the ambition of the team is to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, noting that it is the first time in the history of the country for the senior national team to begin qualifiers with the sole aim of qualifying.

“It is the first time in history The Gambia started the qualification round with the real aim of qualifying for the World Cup. It is our ambition, but it won’t be easy.

“We are not the favourites, but I really believe in our chances, so this is our time. In 2026, we want to be there,” Tom said.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is placed in a group with the Ivory Coast, Gabon, Burundi, Kenya, and Seychelles. Only the country that finishes at the top of the group will secure a spot in the World Cup.

Tom believes that this is The Gambia’s chance to qualify for the World Cup, but he acknowledged that the team is not the favourite in the group. He explained that if they stop conceding goals early in the game, the team has a chance to win matches.

“We have only 3 players in the top 8 leagues. Ivory Coast has every player in the best leagues, they are big favourites, but we are also a good team. Our problem is [that] we concede easy goals in the first half, and we always have to repair the damage in the second half. If we stop conceding easy goals, we can go far.”

He stressed that it would be significant for The Gambia to begin the qualifiers with a win against Burundi and the Ivory Coast. He reiterated his confidence in the team and expressed hope that the scorpions would stink.

- Advertisement -

“I have full confidence in my squad. We can surprise our opponents and get results at high levels. I believe really that this could be our time,” he said.

The Gambia will face Burundi today in Tanzania and the Ivory Coast in three days’ time.

Previous article
“Bad Music Is Dangerous”: D. Jobz Blasts Artist Fula Gangster Over Sex Music Video Lyrics, Calls for His Arrest
Next article
BAC expresses dismay, condemns recent police demolitions in Brikama market

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions