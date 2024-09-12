GPF Commemorates 1st Anniversary of Tragic Shooting

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Thursday commemorated the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of two officers on September 12, 2023, which also resulted in serious injuries to a female officer.

Officers PC Sang J. Gomez and PC Pateh were shot dead last year at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights while their colleague Officer Ansey Jawo survived but suffered serious injuries.

During the event, CP Momodou Sowe, representing the Inspector General of Police, paid tribute to the fallen officers as heroes whose sacrifice will always be remembered.

He extended the IG’s sympathies to the families of the deceased, acknowledging that their loss is immeasurable.

Sowe described the past year as a period of contemplation, grief, and recovery for the department, the families of the officers, and the broader community.

He emphasized that the pain of losing two courageous individuals cannot be erased.

According to Sowe, Officers PC Sang J. Gomez and PC Pateh Jallow exemplified the highest standards of public service through their dedication, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the safety of others.

Mr. Sowe also remembered W/St Ansey Jawo who survived as a brave officer despite the immense physical and emotional challenges she endured.

He also highlighted that the deceased officers had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, underscoring the dangers faced by officers daily in the pursuit of justice and peace.

Sowe expressed that their absence has left a void in the hearts of many and the community.

The incident from last year continues to raise serious concerns, as the case remains in court with the primary suspect (Ousainou Bojang) facing trial on murder charges.