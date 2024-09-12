Tijan Jaiteh Foundation Sponsors Banjul Nawettan League with D200,000

- Advertisement -

In a significant boost to the 2024 Nawettan league championship, the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, the voluntary service arm of Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, has pledged D200,000 in sponsorship to support the Banjul Sports Committee as reported by the Standard Newspaper.

This year’s championship is set to kick off this weekend.

The Banjul Sports Committee expressed immense gratitude to Jaiteh for his contribution, recognizing his deep connection to Banjul, where his football journey began.

In a statement, the Committee said: “The Banjul Sports Committee is grateful to Mr Jaiteh for his foresight to reconnect with Banjul where he played at the beginning of his career. From Wailers to JSP FC, Tijan Jaiteh played in Banjul football, and we are so happy that he spontaneously got excited and offered to help us out in this eleventh hour.”

Despite being known for his media shyness, Jaiteh commented on the gesture, expressing his enthusiasm to give back to Banjul sports.

“As sports ambassador I work and dream of complementing government’s efforts in sport development in every way possible. That is why I initiate networks both locally and internationally such as the Norway Cup and other partnerships,” he said.

Jaiteh also took the opportunity to congratulate the Banjul Sports Committee, teams, and supporters, wishing them a successful Nawettan season.