Sabally: ‘I hundred per cent agree with the changes in the draft constitution’ 

By Mama A. Touray

The special presidential adviser to President Adama Barrow, Momodou Sabally, has expressed his full support for the 2024 gazette draft constitution, which is set to be sent to the National Assembly, stating that he “hundred per cent” agrees with the president and his cabinet regarding the changes made in the draft.

He made these remarks during an appearance on Eye Africa TV, where he thanked the President and his cabinet for gazetting the 2020 draft constitution.

“I congratulate the President and his cabinet for the changes they have made in the draft constitution, and I agree with it [one] hundred per cent. All the clauses they have removed should be deleted and what I believe is that a constitution that talks too much is a bad constitution,” he said.

Sabally stated that President Barrow, during the national dialogue, pledged a new constitution—a promise he fulfilled—demonstrating his dedication to providing the country with a new constitution.

He said: “What I want Gambians to know is that the constitution is what governs the country, and it is never easy for people with divergent views to come together and agree with one voice”.

Sabally also referred to America’s experience, noting that the drafting of its constitution took several months to reach consensus, and it has been subject to continuous amendments over time.

“What I believe is the right to allow the draft constitution to go to the National Assembly and we discuss over it. President Barrow and the Attorney General did not say this draft constitution is [the] Quran for it to be accepted as it is instead, they said to let it go through parliament processes,” he said.

“America is the maker of democracy, and their constitution is part of the constitutions that are very small in terms of size. A little country that is not equivalent to a local government area in Lagos, you want to bring the Quran as a constitution. I agree with President Adama Barrow and the Attorney General with regards to the changes they did with the cabinet,” Sabally added.

Sabally was prompt in stating that his agreement should not be seen as an endorsement of the draft’s perfection, acknowledging that just as humans are imperfect, so too is the draft.

“The talking is too much. The part given to women in the constitution as protection of women’s empowerment and rights is enough for me and the freedom of expression. Again, is the draft constitution perfect, no but I commend President Barrow and the cabinet and them and support them hundred per cent,” he said.