Government to Transform Gambia College to Teacher Training College

By: Sarjo Brito 

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has revealed plans to transform The Gambia College into a Teacher Training College. The vision according to MOD A.K Secka is geared towards addressing the quality of personnel in the teaching profession in the country. 

This reform is part of the Education Ministry’s transformation agenda which seeks to upgrade both tertiary and higher education institutions to a world-class standard. 

According to the Ministry’s Strategic Plan, the new Teacher Training College will stop enrolling students in Primary Teachers Certificate/Diploma programs and Higher Teachers Certificate and focus only on Advance Diploma programs. 

The new Teacher Training College will offer courses in different areas, including a Bachelor of Science in Education with two teaching subjects, a Bachelor of Arts in Education with two teaching subjects, a Bachelor of Education in Administration or Management, a Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood, a Bachelor of Education in Curriculum Development and a Bachelor of Education in Education Planning.

The framework will see the disintegration of the schools of agriculture, nursing and midwifery and integrate them into the University of the Gambia, allowing for the Gambia College School of Education to stand alone and be upgraded to a degree-awarding college for teachers. 

Considered as one of the highest learning institutions after the University of the Gambia, The Gambia College has in recent times grappled with uncertainties as students embarked on sit-down strikes demanding better learning conditions among many other challenges.

