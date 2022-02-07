‘Avoid Dragging Gambia into the Senegal-Casamance Conflict’- GDC Warns Government

- Advertisement -

Opposition party Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has warned the Gambian government to avoid dragging The Gambia into the Senegal- Casamance conflict that has killed several people over the years.

According to GDC, no Gambian should be affected by the ongoing conflict, insisting that the conflict has absolutely nothing to do with The Gambia and therefore does not warrant Gambia’s involvement.

“It is our position that no Gambian should bear the brunt of the Senegal-Casamance conflict. We urge the government to stop aiding and abetting Senegal’s disposition towards the Casamance separatist movement,” a statement from the party read.

The party also frowned at the deployment of foreign troops on Gambian soli, stating clearly that The Gambia is a democratic, sovereign state with its own professional forces.

“We have professional men and women in our national security forces. The Senegalese soldiers attached to the ECOMIG team have no mandate or operational right according to the ECOWAS Protocol to get involved in the implementation of Gambian domestic laws,” the statement said.

The opposition party called on every Gambian to stand up to demand that the government avoid dragging the country into the Senegal-Casamance conflict. Adding that it could put the peace and stability of the country under serious threat.