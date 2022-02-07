Car Theft On The Increase: Thieves Allegedly Steal White, Vauxhall Antara Car in Sukuta

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

On Sunday 6th February 2022 thieves allegedly sole a car belonging to Fanta Drammeh in Sukuta.

The white, Vauxhall Antara Car with registration number BJL 9687 T was stolen between the hours of 7-8pm at her residence in Sukuta around Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Junction.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Fanta Drammeh said she packed the car outside her house while the house was being painted.

“Normally, I always pack the car inside the house but this time I packed it outside under a tree in front of the house so they can paint the house,” she told The Fatu Network.

According to her, the incident happened during the period when Senegal was playing the AFCON final against Egypt.

“At this time everyone was shouting outside because Senegal was playing and I rush to pick the car because I don’t want anyone to hit the car. I collect the key and came out but the car was nowhere to be found,” she explained.

“As soon as I realised the car was stolen, I rushed to Brusubi Police Station to report the matter and then later to Sukuta Police Station. The police also reported the incident to all the border stations so that the car can be traced,” she said.

Fanta Drammeh says she has used the car for over five years. She urged the public to help report any information leading to the whereabouts of the car.

“If anyone finds the car with registration number BJL 9687 T or has any information that can lead to the discovery of the car please report to the nearest police station or call me (Fanta Drammeh) on +2207139222/ 9750499 or WhatsApp on +447882572281.”