President Barrow Urges Gambians to Exercise Restraint as His Government Continues to Review the TRRC Report

By Sarjo Brito

President Adama Barrow has encouraged Gambians to exercise restraint whilst his government continues to review the report of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC).

The TRRC process he said has accorded the victims of Jammeh and his cohorts the opportunity to relay their experiences for redress.

“While Gambians wait for the release of the government white paper on its position on the findings and recommendation of the commission, I urge everyone to exercise restraint as we continue reviewing the report to take suitable action and ensure that the ‘Never Again’ mantra is entrenched in The Gambia,” President Barrow said.

The president was speaking over the weekend as he presided over the opening of the 2022 legal year at the Supreme Court in Banjul. He used the occasion to reiterate his government’s commitment to supporting the country’s Judiciary to sustain a healthy and stable democracy.

“We maintain that the judiciary must remain resolute, independent, and strong enough to facilitate good governance and the rule of law. On this occasion, it is proper to celebrate the heroes of The Gambia’s Judicial system who continue to work courageously to administer justice and enrich our law system.

Together, we have successfully laid the foundation in the areas of good governance, respect for human rights, rule of law, and women empowerment,” the president said.

The Gambian leader also noted that since his coming into office in 2017, his government has been compliant in providing reports of human rights issues in the country to the various international treaty bodies.

He further stated that the Human Rights Commission which was established in 2017 by his government has been fully functional in promoting and protecting human rights in the country.

“As a government, we remain committed to respecting the independence of this important Commission,” he maintained.