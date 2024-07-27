‘Giss Giss’ Panelists Say Corruption Is the Biggest Hindrance to Gambia’s Development

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Panelists on ‘Giss Giss’, a popular weekly show on The Fatu Network, have described corruption as the biggest hindrance to Gambia’s development under the leadership of President Adama Barrow.

Despite acknowledging corruption in previous governments, from Jawara to Jammeh, these panelists believe Barrow’s leadership is not doing much to fight against corruption.

Commenting on corruption, Dabakh Malick said it’s very easy to detect corruption among civil servants, citing that any civil servant who becomes a millionaire without inheriting wealth or having a strong business is corrupt.

“No civil servant can become a millionaire on his/her government pay alone. If a person becomes a millionaire without inheriting wealth or having a strong business, it’s clear that the person is engaged in corruption,” he asserted.

Dabakh believes that the salary of a civil servant cannot make someone a millionaire if the person is honest and God-fearing.

“We have seen people appointed to positions, and in a short time, they are buying multi-million houses, luxury cars, and living lavish lifestyles. They are corrupt without a doubt,” he added.

Raffie Diab, a member of the panel, said President Barrow’s claim to leave a legacy in the country without showing any strong commitment to fighting corruption will only lead him to be remembered as someone who led the most corrupt government.

“Barrow is always talking about wanting to leave a good legacy in the country, but if he doesn’t fight corruption, he will only be remembered as the president who led the most corrupt government of our time,” he said, adding that a great example is that of former President Yahya Jammeh, who did tremendously well for the country, but is only remembered as a dictator and brutal killer.

Raffie expressed strong optimism that corruption is the only hindrance to the country’s progress.

“It’s because of corruption that our schools, hospitals, education sector, agriculture, security, finance, and all other sectors are not delivering to expectations,” he narrated.

Mr. Diab stressed that if fighting corruption is given priority, the country will soon develop rapidly.

Despite widespread allegations of corruption under the leadership of President Barrow since 2017, only one person (Bamba Banja), former PS at the Ministry of Fisheries, has been prosecuted and jailed for corruption.

This has left many Gambians asking if the government has the political will to fight corruption.

Commenting on corruption under former President Jammeh, Dabakh said: “Jammeh was very corrupt, but he didn’t tolerate corruption. His corruption was a one-man show, but in this government, many are involved.”

However, Dabakh expressed his disappointment, saying Gambians love to celebrate corrupt individuals and criminals.

“Here you see people celebrating corrupt people and criminals. We should stop this attitude and put the interest of the country first,” he emphasized.