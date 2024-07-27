Illuminating Sanyang: GACH Donates D1.2M in Solar Street Lights to Combat Darkness and Crime

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The donation is part of the Mining Company’s social cooperation with the community of Sanyang. Boto Bojang, Sanyang Ward Councilor, revealed a request to GACH Sand Mining for solar street lights for the areas of Sanyang village that do not have electricity. He mentioned that this would deter thieves and criminal activities and also beautify the community. He praised the management of the Sand Mining Company for the gesture.

According to him, mining has been in the Sanyang community for decades, but they had little or no benefit at all until the government gave it to GACH Sand Mining. He revealed that now every community within the mining areas is benefiting, ranging from the building of mosques, police stations, and health facilities to constructing perimeter fences for women’s gardens, football fields, and solar street lights. Mr. Bojang called for unity among the community and the donors.

Council of Elders member Saikou Kombeh Bojang stressed that there were many miners before GACH Mining came in, noting that the community had never benefited from any other company like they have from GACH. Amadou Manneh, GACH Mining Site Manager, emphasized the bilateral relations between the company and the Sanyang community, noting that his company will continue to effect changes in the lives of the communities where they are mining because they are part of those communities. Manneh promised that his company would continue to reach out and help where help is necessary.

Other speakers, such as Yusupha Jassey, recalled that mining has been taking place in the Sanyang surroundings for a decade, but the community never benefited. “We only began to benefit from sand mining when GACH Mining Company Limited started mining in our communities,” he said. He stressed that the benefits they are getting from GACH are uncountable.