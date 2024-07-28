Brikama Area Council Under Yankuba Darboe a Call for Accountability and Action

- Advertisement -

OPINION

Bakary J Janneh

The Brikama Area Council, under the leadership of Yankuba Darboe, has been a source of growing disappointment for residents and stakeholders alike. Despite the initial hopes and promises, the Council has yet to deliver on its responsibilities, leaving many in the West Coast Region feeling abandoned and neglected.

From poor infrastructure to lackluster services, the Council’s shortcomings are evident. One of the most glaring issues is the failure to restructure the main Brikama market. This vital hub of commerce suffers from inadequate drainage systems, turning it into a muddy mess during the rainy season and a dust bowl during the dry months. The conditions are not only inconvenient but also pose significant health risks to vendors and shoppers.

Furthermore, instead of focusing on these pressing local issues, Chairman Yankuba Darboe seems preoccupied with political battles. His frequent confrontations with the central government and subsequent legal defeats have done little to benefit the community he was elected to serve. This ongoing tug-of-war has diverted attention and resources away from essential development projects.

The leadership of Yankuba Darboe could take a page from the playbooks of Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the Kanifing Municipal Council and Rohey Malick Lowe of the Banjul City Council. Both leaders have demonstrated a commitment to transformative development, implementing projects that improve infrastructure, boost local economies, and enhance the quality of life for their constituents.

Talib Bensouda’s tenure in the Kanifing Municipality is marked by significant advancements, including improved waste management systems and the construction of modern markets and recreational facilities. Similarly, Rohey Malick Lowe’s leadership in Banjul has seen the revitalization of public spaces and enhanced municipal services, making the city cleaner and more vibrant.

The residents of the West Coast Region deserve the same level of dedication and progress. It is high time for Yankuba Darboe and his management team to go back to the drawing board. They need to develop better plans and strategies that address the real needs of the community.

The first step should be an inclusive and transparent consultation process with stakeholders, including market vendors, local business owners, and residents. Their input is invaluable in shaping policies and projects that will have a meaningful impact. Additionally, the Council must prioritize the allocation of funds towards essential services and infrastructure improvements.

The creation of a comprehensive development plan, focusing on key areas such as market infrastructure, waste management, and public health, is crucial. This plan should include clear timelines and measurable goals to ensure accountability and progress.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.